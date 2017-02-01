Quantcast
Warm Minimalism in a Los Angeles Family Home

INTERIORS, SNEAK PEEKS

Warm Minimalism in a Los Angeles Family Home

Latest

More in Latest
DIY Valentine Monogram Baking

DIY Valentine Monogram Baking

Color Stories We Love: Pink & Red

Color Stories We Love: Pink & Red

The Third Time’s a Charm for Two Scottish Homeowners

The Third Time’s a Charm for Two Scottish Homeowners

Trompe-L’Œil Effects in a Los Angeles Studio

Trompe-L’Œil Effects in a Los Angeles Studio

Loveis Wise + Best of the Web

Loveis Wise + Best of the Web

The Tastiest Quinoa and Sweet Potato Veggie Burger + Giveaway

The Tastiest Quinoa and Sweet Potato Veggie Burger + Giveaway

Celebrating Black History Month

Celebrating Black History Month

Studio Tour: Better Letter Hand Painted Signs

Studio Tour: Better Letter Hand Painted Signs

Decorating

Color Stories We Love: Pink & Red

Color Stories We Love: Pink & Red

Decorating

Say Hello to Ultra Violet

Say Hello to Ultra Violet
More in Decorating

Featured Essay

Parenting in the Creative Industry, Pt. 2: Obstacles, Life Hacks, Fostering Creativity & Advice
More in Essay

DIY

More in DIY
DIY Valentine Monogram Baking

DIY Valentine Monogram Baking

Send Yourself A Valentine With These Free Downloads

Send Yourself A Valentine With These Free Downloads

5 Handmade Valentine Gifts

5 Handmade Valentine Gifts

Best of 2017: DIY + Flowers

Best of 2017: DIY + Flowers

Natural Wreath How-To with Swallows and Damsons

Natural Wreath How-To with Swallows and Damsons

Latest from Instagram follow us

  • The sunny minimalism in Hannah Phillips-Kaplan's LA home is warming me up on this (very) cold winter day. These striped curtains are the bees knees. Check out more of @repeatworld 's home over at DS today- link above 👆🏽! Thanks to @sofia.tuovinen and photographer @ankenbrandt for sharing this story with us. ❤️
  • Ooh this ✂️ paperwork that @hedonistika.insta posted in #dspink is 💕
  • Bread pudding days at Angel Food are always my favorite. @turshen makes a mean butterscotch sauce. I could have eaten all 66 portions. 🍮
  • Yes please to alllll of these. I love a good crystal/rock/gem collection. Thanks to @michellestarbuckdesigns for sharing this one in #dscollections
x